U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

