U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $644.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $655.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.