Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 45039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

