Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.