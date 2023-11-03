Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.55 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

