Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.