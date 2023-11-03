Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,592 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 291.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

