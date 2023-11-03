American International Group Inc. Sells 5,063 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

