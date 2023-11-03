American International Group Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,717,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $122.31 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.