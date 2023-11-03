American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.82 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

