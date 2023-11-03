American International Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $494.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.