American International Group Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $278.76 and a 52 week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

