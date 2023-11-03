Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

