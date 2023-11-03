American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of KBR worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -58.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

