American International Group Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.39 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

