American International Group Inc. Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

