American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

