American International Group Inc. Sells 137 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

