American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

EMR opened at $91.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

