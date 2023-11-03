Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.