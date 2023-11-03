American International Group Inc. Acquires 559 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $419.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $354.81 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.47 and a 200-day moving average of $478.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

