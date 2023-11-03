William Blair Comments on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after buying an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

