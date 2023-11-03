Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.48.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

