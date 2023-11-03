Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 767 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

