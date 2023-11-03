AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.31-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AME opened at $143.70 on Friday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $128.57 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.