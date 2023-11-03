Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,778 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

