Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,751 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

