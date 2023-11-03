Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.68

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 36212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.83 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.5542986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.