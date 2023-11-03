Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,637 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,937,000 after buying an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,284,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

