Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $146.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

