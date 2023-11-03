Motco Sells 95 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $447.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

