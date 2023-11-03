Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.33. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $140.73 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

