Motco Buys 138 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

ICON Public Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $268.07.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

