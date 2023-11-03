Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $394,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1,945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in monday.com by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $9,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

monday.com Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $127.67 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.