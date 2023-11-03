Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $682,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $203.24 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.