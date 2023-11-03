Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,581 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after buying an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $599.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.01 and a 200 day moving average of $544.02.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

