Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 204.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.