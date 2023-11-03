Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 25,458 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

TEL opened at $124.07 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.88 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

