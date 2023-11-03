Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 222.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

