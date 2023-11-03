Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $215,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
