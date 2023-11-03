Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 945,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $4,262,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

