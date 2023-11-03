abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $148.96 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $199.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

