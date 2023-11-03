Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.