Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

