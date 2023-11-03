The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

