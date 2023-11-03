abrdn plc Cuts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

abrdn plc lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,938 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.98% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

