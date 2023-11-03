American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,736 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

