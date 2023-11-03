abrdn plc Buys 4,816 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

