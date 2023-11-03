abrdn plc Buys Shares of 392,202 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 392,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

