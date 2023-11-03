abrdn plc Takes $29.70 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,696,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.17% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 82.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 137.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $69.31 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

